Probe continues in missing liquor containers case

KUWAIT: The public prosecution is continuing its investigations in the case of containers containing liquor that were smuggled out from Shuwaikh Port, and that in order to uncover the causes of other major security breaches at the port in the past few months. The discovery of the two containers can solve the puzzle of other containers that left Shuwaikh customs without being checked. The arrest of the main accused, a Kuwaiti, and his Indian partner, helped the prosecution solve this mystery.

The accused citizen (J. B.) worked at Shuwaikh Port as an official for a company, and had the authority to sign permits for containers to leave, said an informed source. Investigations revealed that the containers left behind many pieces of evidence including forged papers and policies that belong to others. The accused got the containers out at a time when containers arrived in the name of the Amiri Diwan with furniture for Jaber Cultural Center in the name of a ruling family member, said the source. “The suspect used a copy of the civil ID attached to the clearance papers of the Amiri Diwan containers and got his containers out,” he said. The suspect also said some containers left Kuwait after they were unloaded, as port papers show. Investigations are continuing to get all the details and bust those who are involved.

Insult

A citizen complained to Hawally police about being insulted verbally and dirt thrown at him by his ex-wife and son. He said his son also threatened him. Meanwhile, a citizen working at the Public Works Ministry told Zahra police that she was insulted while at work by a colleague. – Translated from the Arabic press