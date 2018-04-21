Prison and beyond

An interesting report published recently by Turkey Post in Arabic drew attention to a unique prison experience. A Turkish prison in Edirne in the northwest of Turkey has transformed into an industrial and agricultural production plant, with prisoners forming all its workers. I think it is an experience that deserves attention and should be taken into consideration by the interior ministry in Kuwait.

When you hear the word prison, the first thing that comes to mind is horror, cruelty, crime and possibly death. But prison can become a beginning of a new life by exploring new fields of work and learning new skills that will benefit the convict after completing his term, so he will know that there is a place for him like others in the community. I believe such faith in him will help him relax and prevent recidivism. A prison is a place for reform and rehabilitation, and I hope the Kuwaiti interior ministry takes note of this Turkish experience.

According to the report, there are around 1,240 convicts in this prison, which produces different food items like meat, milk, honey, bread, eggs, cheese, fruits and vegetables. The report added that the workers are divided into several units – some of them graze livestock, some grow vegetables in greenhouses and some raise poultry, while 45 prisoners produce meat, milk and cheese.

Prisoners also receive nominal wages, in addition to health insurance. Their wages are approximately $1.70 to $3.50 a day. It is not about the wages, but the real benefit is to keep the prisoner busy and teach him new skills to prepare him to go back to civil society as an active member.

The volume of sales of products manufactured by the inmates last year amounted to around 6.5 million Turkish liras (more than $1.5 million). In a press statement, the attorney-general of Edirne said prisoners serve their time on one hand, and contribute to production on the other. The prosecutor explained that it is a benefit to the person to leave after serving his sentence with a skill in hand that can be practiced and used in his civil life. Prisoners are also given certificates for the courses they receive in prison.

The working hours will help the criminal spend his time in a useful pursuit that can be used in the future either to find a real job to earn money or start his own business or farm. A prison should be a place of reform and rehabilitation instead of becoming a quagmire of drugs, death and social ostracism.

For example, a car accident that causes the death of a person, using drugs or even murder has negative effects on the person and his family, especially in a small community such as Kuwait. I believe that providing a suitable environment for the prisoner to spend his time doing useful work will keep him engaged and will undoubtedly have a good effect.

By Muna Al-Fuzai

Muna@kuwaittimes.net