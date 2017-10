Prime minister returns home

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah returned home Saturday after chairing Kuwait’s delegation to UN General Assembly’s (UNGA) 72nd Session, held in New York. His Highness the Prime Minister was received at the airport by His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Acting Parliament Speaker Essa Al-Kanderi, First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammad Khaled Al-Hamad Al-sabah, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Anas Al-Saleh and senior officials. – KUNA