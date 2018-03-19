Prime Minister reiterates need for effective anti-corruption measures

Authorities asked to map out plans to rationalize energy consumption

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday stressed once more that his anti-corruption instructions must be put in place. His Highness the Prime Minister made the remark during the cabinet’s routine weekly meeting held at Bayan Palace, adding that all necessary measures should be taken in order to wipe out corruption and dry out its sources. The cabinet discussed how to effectively implement His Highness the Prime Minister’s instructions so as to prove that the government is serious about fighting this destructive scourge, Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said in a press statement following the meeting.

This also props up the rule of law, and ensures the right implementation of the comprehensive development process in the country, Saleh added. In this context, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak underlined the necessity of speeding up the reform of the state’s administrative system, establishing governance and good administration, promoting societal participation in all fields, and adopting full transparency in all governmental measures.

He also emphasized that it is necessary to apply the principle of reward and punishment in an effective fashion, and to encourage personnel training, vowing that the counter-corruption dossier would be the government’s top priority.

Energy consumption

The ministers, during the meeting, decided to task the Ministry of Electricity and Water to coordinate with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research and other competent authorities to map out plans and take proper measures to rationalize energy consumption and use alternative energy. They took the decision after examining a recommendation by the economic affairs committee with respect of measures and steps taken by the KPC.

The ministers were briefed about another recommendation by the commission about investing in fuel stations by owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). As to the accord between the KPC and the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise on forming a new company; to be totally owned by Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), the cabinet recommended that the fund be represented in the new company’s board. They examined a recommendation by the committee for educational, cultural, social, health and youth affairs on a report by the committee of human and social development at the supreme planning council regarding the national document for boosting moderation. They decided to assign the higher committee for boosting moderation to take required measures for implementing the recommendation.

Presidents’ visits

At the onset of the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister expounded on the outcomes of Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow’s recent visit to Kuwait, together with his official talks with His Highness the Amir on ways of developing bilateral cooperative relations.

The cabinet was also briefed on the outcomes of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s just-concluded visit to Kuwait and his talks with His Highness the Amir on the latest regional and international developments and bilateral cooperation, as well as the signing of three agreements and memos of understanding in the fields of military, youth, sports, physical education and scientific cooperation.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved bills regarding an aviation agreement with the Tajik Republic, an accord for economic and technical cooperation with Latvia and tourist cooperation with Cyprus. The endorsed bills were referred to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The cabinet discussed parliamentary affairs, Arab and international political affairs. The cabinet congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on winning parliamentary confidence to serve in the fourth consecutive term, Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election for a fourth mandate as well as the re-elected Chinese president, hoping relations with these nations would be boosted further. It condemned the failed assassination attempt of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Al-Hamdallah. – KUNA