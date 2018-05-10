Prime Minister patronizes diplomatic institute’s graduation ceremony

Diplomacy is ethics, culture and activity: Foreign Minister

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah patronized yesterday the graduation ceremony of the sixth class of Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute. After listening to the national anthem and verses from the Holy Quran, the Institute’s Director-General Ambassador Abdulatif Al-Sharekh began his welcoming speech.

Sharekh’s speech was followed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah’s speech. Later, a documentary film was shown to the attendees about trainees of the Diplomatic Institute’s sixth batch, followed by some graduates’ speeches. His Highness the Premier, afterwards, handed the trainees their graduation diplomas, and honorary certificates to their instructors.

The Kuwaiti diplomacy plays a key role in boosting the country’s status among world countries, His Highness the Prime Minister stated following the graduation ceremony. Since its independence, the Kuwaiti diplomacy, founded by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, played a positive role in various regional and international issues and organizations, said the Premier. Kuwait’s diplomacy has always stressed the importance of establishing international security and peace, he said, noting it has achieved leadership for the country and a motive to promote peace and brotherhood around the world. It had also made valuable contributions to aiding affected and needy people around the world, he said.

His Highness called on the graduates to take advantage of the skills they gained in order to be the best representatives for the country abroad. He also encouraged the sixth class graduates to make the best implementation of Kuwait’s foreign policy, and preserve the country’s good reputation among world nations. Furthermore, His Highness lauded all efforts exerted by the foreign ministry and Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute in organizing professional programs for the trainees that qualify them to implement the values and ethics of diplomacy.

His Highness also stressed the importance of committing to the basics of international diplomatic action, which is one of the important pillars that Kuwait depends on to preserve its sovereignty, and boost its relationship with all world countries along with their state and public bodies. The ceremony was attended by a number of senior state officials, ministers, and advisors in His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan, foreign ministry, and diplomatic sector.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said that diplomacy is ethics, culture and activity, recalling identical words used by His Highness the Amir while opening Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute in 2008.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled thanked all those who devoted time, knowledge and deep experience for trainees. The diplomats are armed with experience and knowledge that can help them serve the dear nation and defend its interests, inspired by the democratic basics and principles set out by His Highness the Amir. Kuwaiti diplomacy has always been based on positive and constructive international communication and cooperation for the sake of a safer and more peaceful, developed and prosperous world, he added. Wishing the graduates best of luck, he voiced confidence that they would efficiently live up to their due responsibilities.

The Institute’s Director-General Ambassador Abdulatif Al-Sharekh said this year’s class includes 28 diplomats; eight females and 20 males. The graduates have successfully completed a one-year training program that embraces necessary skills and information for distinguished and effective diplomatic performance, he said.

By the graduation of this class, the institute has now provided more than 42 percent of the country’s diplomats, he added. On behalf of the new diplomats, Abdulaziz Al-Shawaf said the institute’s sixth class graduates have done their utmost during the training period in order to be up to responsibility. He quoted his colleagues as having vowed to respect laws, shoulder responsibility and depend on themselves. – KUNA