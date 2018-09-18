Prime Minister chairs Supreme Petroleum Council meeting

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chaired the Supreme Petroleum Council’s meeting, held at Bayan Palace yesterday. The council members discussed a host of issues listed on the agenda.

Separately, His Highness the Prime Minister chaired the cabinet’s weekly meeting, held at Seif Palace on Monday. During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh welcomed the return of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to homeland after an official visit to Washington recently.

The cabinet affirmed that this visit was a real translation of the deep historical relations between Kuwait and the US. The cabinet expressed its appreciation for the successive reactions at all official and popular levels in the Gulf, Arab and international countries, which reflected the keenness of these countries and their principled positions in rejecting prejudice to the symbols of Kuwait and its leader.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, briefed the cabinet on the results of his participation in the Arab League’ meeting held in Cairo, Egypt, during which he discussed means of supporting the UN Relief and Works Agency Palestinians (UNRWA).

Final account

The cabinet reviewed the recommendation of the Economic Affairs Committee on a draft law approving the final account of the Capital Market Authority for the financial year 2017/2018. the cabinet decided to approve the draft law and submit it to His Highness the Amir in preparation for transmission to the National Assembly. On the other hand, the cabinet discussed the recommendation of the General Services Committee regarding the periodic report submitted by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare regarding removal of some obstacles in the project of South Saad Al-Abdullah Housing City.

The cabinet also discussed political affairs regarding the current regional and global developments. Furthermore, the cabinet expressed its deep condolences to US President Donald Trump, for the victims of Hurricane Florence. Regarding the news of Hurricane Mankot, which hit the Philippines and China, in which many people were killed and injured, the cabinet expressed sympathy and sincere condolences to the two friendly countries for this humanitarian disaster. The cabinet praised the Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz’ efforts that led to a peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea. The cabinet concluded its meeting with a condemnation to the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, which caused a number of victims and injured, affirming its principled position in rejecting these terrorist acts. – KUNA