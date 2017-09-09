Preparations in place for new school year

KUWAIT: All security and safety precautions have been put in place as the new school year gets underway, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) said yesterday. Speaking to the press, the MoI’s director of the general department of public relations Adel Al-Hashash outlined a foolproof security plan that aims to ease traffic congestion nationwide. He pointed out that the ministry has launched numerous campaigns to raise awareness of road safety, which is crucial to ensure a successful school year.

Meanwhile, Al-Hashash revealed that lessons on traffic safety would be incorporated into school curriculums year-round in efforts keep road mishaps at bay. The MoI official added that a close rapport between government bodies would prove beneficial to ensure an auspicious start to the new school year. – KUNA