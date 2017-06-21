Premier meets Iraqi counterpart

KUWAIT: His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al- Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met at Bayan Palace yesterday the visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in all fields, in addition to regional and international issues that concern both nations.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al- Sabah, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, His Highness the Premier’s Diwan Advisor and head of the accompanying mission of honor Faisal Mohammad Al-Haji, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Barrak Al-Sabeeh and Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah.

Moreover, senior officials from the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, His Highness the Premier’s Diwan, Kuwait Investment Authority and Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources also attended the meeting, in addition to the delegation accompanying the Iraqi Prime Minister. —KUNA