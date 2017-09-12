Premier heads 1st session of reformed supreme council

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chaired, at Seif Palace yesterday, first session of the premier term of the re-formed Supreme Council for Planning and Development. His Highness the Premier, at the session onset, congratulated the council members for winning His Highness the Amir’s confidence and praised former members. He affirmed the council’s significant role for proposing ideas regarding the aspired sustainable development. Current period is sensitive due to security and political tensions in the Gulf region, as well as oil prices’ decline along with its impact on the Kuwaiti economy and the region, he pointed out. The session addressed amendments to the by-laws, which regulate tasks of the council and sub-committees, in addition to the commissions’ formation, stated Minister of Social Affairs, Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh, in a statement. — KUNA