Premier hails opening of fourth phase of Avenues

Shaya: Determined to execute Vision 2035 – Sabeeh: Govt backing private sector

KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah attended and patronized the ceremony for the opening of the fourth phase in the Avenues mall yesterday. The prime minister was welcomed at the ceremony by Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Shaya, Board Chairman of Al-Mabani Company, owner of the complex, and accompanied him on a tour of the facility’s various sections. The ceremony was attended by a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior state officials.

In a press statement, Sheikh Jaber hailed the new developments in the Avenues, adding that Kuwait is proud of this project locally and internationally. He also stressed on the importance of such projects, executed by the private sector in attracting foreign investment and boosting the country’s development plan.

Shaya, a renowned Kuwaiti developer and businessman, affirmed his determination to execute the top national strategy, Kuwait Vision 2035, adding that the Avenues has become the number one leisure and purchasing destination for every family in Kuwait. Moreover, the Avenues is luring a large number of tourists from regional countries, said Shaya, the top man behind one of Kuwait’s top business landmarks. He expressed gratitude to state officials for their ongoing support for the mall, which has become with the new expansion one of the largest of such complexes in the world, spread over 360,000 sq m.

Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh affirmed the keenness of Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber and the government on backing the private sector to be an effective partner in implementing “New Kuwait 2035” vision. Sabeeh, also Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, made her remarks to KUNA on the sidelines of the inauguration of phase four of the Avenues.

The Avenues was recently listed as one of the largest shopping malls in the region and the world, she said, adding the inauguration would have a positive effect on supporting family tourism in Kuwait. Family tourism in Kuwait has grown notably in the last three years, the minister said, noting the number of Gulf tourists in the country has increased significantly to five million in 2017, compared to three million in 2015.

HH the Prime Minister is keen on diversifying the local economic base in the country based on the directions of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to make Kuwait an international financial and commercial hub, said Sabeeh. Such care and support would also be able to face global economic challenges and changes, in addition to building main pillars for a local environment capable of achieving many goals of the country’s development plan such as a sustainable diverse economy, creative human capital, and advanced infrastructure, she noted. Sabeeh also indicated that inaugurating phase four completes one of the largest projects in the country, and also affirms Kuwait is ongoing with attaining its 2035 vision through encouraging and backing the private sector. – KUNA