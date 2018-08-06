Precautionary measures to detect returning travelers with diseases

KUWAIT: The health ministry approved a plan related to precautionary measures to prevent the spread of diseases after the summer break and return of pilgrims and vacationers in coordination with the interior ministry by operating eight thermographic cameras at the airport and border outlets. The plan is done in coordination with the medical emergencies department to transfer cases affected with diseases for quarantine and treatment. The ministry said it is necessary to coordinate with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to activate isolation rooms at Kuwait International Airport.

Health assurance

The health ministry put out a bid for registration of subscribers for the tender to offer health assurance for expats. All subscribers who will buy the documents will go on a field visit on Sept 10, and a preliminary meeting will be held at the ministry on Sept 17. The health ministry obtained approvals of the supervisory authorities to extend the building contract for six months in June and the extension will be from July 28 until Jan 27, without having the ministry incur any financial expenses.

By A Saleh