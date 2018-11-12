POWs case bleeding wound for Kuwaitis and Iraqis: President Saleh

KUWAIT: Iraqi President Barham Saleh said concerning the case of Kuwaiti prisoners of war (POW) and Kuwaiti property in Iraq that there are files that have been resolved, while some files are stuck and others are on their way to a solution. The POW case is a bleeding wound not only for Kuwaitis, but also for Iraqis, said President Saleh, pointing out the atrocities committed by Saddam Hussein on both sides of the border. He was speaking during a press conference to Kuwaiti press chiefs on Sunday marking the occasion of his visit to Kuwait. “We brought back some of the Amiri Diwan’s items that were stolen during the Iraqi invasion,” he added. “This is evidence of Iraq’s insistence on restoring the right to its owner, as well as an important message that we do not want to look in the past, but look forward into a new phase.”

The Iraqi government had repeated its call for information leading to the whereabouts of the lost remains of Kuwaiti POWs missing since Baghdad’s 1990-91 occupation of Kuwait. In a statement on Monday, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said it would offer a reward in return, setting up a public hotline to receive these reports. In spite of the efforts, the government has not yet announced receiving any information on the matter.

Southern Iraq projects

In response to a question on projects to be implemented in southern Iraq, Saleh said, “ahead of us today is a judicial project to make Basra the economic capital of Iraq, and that the Iraqi authorities might move forward with a complementary project making Basra capable of obtaining legal powers to be a distinct development area.”

“There is no doubt that Kuwait will be interested in the projects that will be implemented in Basra and we want to be in an understanding and coordination with the brothers in Kuwait,” added Saleh. On the existence of security, economic, and political concerns, Saleh called for creating a ‘network of joint interests’ that he believes while help guarantee security for all countries of the region.

New government

President Saleh expressed hopes that his new government would be able to live up to expectation and achieve various citizens aspiration and stressed at the same time that things are improving steadily, promising a better future. During the press conference, Saleh said, “our situation in Iraq is developing for the better and is giving hope. There is a state of expectation among citizens to achieve real progress. This increases the burden of the new government, which must be at the discretion of its citizens.”

He also stressed the importance of internal reform and the completion of a modern and safe state considering that “that is achieved by a strong Iraqi administration and with the support of allies in the region.” He added, “Choosing Kuwait as the first destination in our tour is a message showing the importance of Kuwait in the heart of the Iraqis and a great moral and political consideration for us. Moreover, we count a lot on His Highness the Amir of Kuwait and the leadership and people of Kuwait.”

On the impacts of the Iraq Reconstruction Forum that was held in Kuwait on the formulation of Iraqi foreign policy and foreign politics, Saleh expressed thanks to Kuwait for organizing this forum assuring Iraq’s keenness to continue monitoring the results to turn them into actual achievements. He added that the forum was successful and came out with international commitments to support Iraq, which is looking to strengthen its relations with the Arab world especially with the GCC for considerations to improve its economic, security, and political status. Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi attaches great importance on this topic in order to achieve economic integrations that are important for the nations in the region, added Saleh.

Establishing railways

Saleh pointed to the discussion he had with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday, which revolved around establishing railways between the two countries and developing joint industrial, commercial and economic cities to facilitate visits and movement of capital between citizens of both countries. Iraq looks to be a significant player in reorganizing the region and find a stable security system based on the historical affinity and joint economic interests.

On future economic relations with Iran after recent sanctions by the US, Saleh said, “Iran is an important neighbor for Iraq, as we are linked historically, culturally, and through society. Our relations were not easy in the past, and we have a big challenge ahead of us to overcome the past and launch towards a new phase.” Saleh also pointed to Iraq and Kuwait’s keenness to terminate the case between them that was committed by the former Saddam Hussein regime, saying, “my hope is that our brother in Kuwait will move forward to a new phase as His Highness the Amir wishes, away from political debates as there are bigger and more important cases ahead.”

On relation with Saudi Arabia, he said, “we attach importance to our relationship with Saudi Arabia and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz spoke to me by telephone after I was elected President, where he assured us the keenness of the Kingdom on bilateral relations with Iraq.” He added that Iraq and Saudi Arabia are linked in well-known ties and major interest in the region, expressing hope for the ability of both countries to transfer the joint efforts into an actual program that would restore stability in the area. With respect to some of the urban projects implemented by Kuwait near the common borders, Saleh said that Iraq also has projects planned in Basra and in the near future even in the GCC. – KUNA