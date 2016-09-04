Power production to reach 25,000 megawatts: Minister

KUWAIT: The total electricity produced by the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) will increase to 25,000 megawatts once the Public Authority for Housing Welfare finishes distributing 120,000 housing units, Minister of Electricity and Water Ahmad Al-Jassar said yesterday. Jassar added that the current electricity production is a little over 15,000 megawatts and that this figure was expected to rise once new under-construction power plants are completed.

Meanwhile, MEW Undersecretary Mohammed Boshehri filed notices against the consumer department director and the collection manager for violating ministry directives concerning overdue consumption bills and unlawfully rescheduling some of them.

Multi-storey parking Kuwait Municipality yesterday refused suspending the construction of new multi-storey car parks and shifting to automated parking systems. Justifying the rejection, Director Ahmed Al- Manfouhi said that intelligent automated parking systems need lots of requirements such as space and constant maintenance, in addition to welltrained staff members, while traditional multistorey car parks are more suitable for large areas.

By A Saleh