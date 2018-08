Ports shut due to dust

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Ports Authority yesterday suspended maritime navigation at Shuaiba, Shuwaikh and Doha ports due to dusty weather conditions in the country. According to the meteorological department, the country was affected by active northwesterly winds with speeds exceeding 60 km/h, causing visibility to drop under 1,000 m in some areas, as well as rising dust and waves. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat