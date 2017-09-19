Portable businesses gaining popularity across Kuwait

KUWAIT: Whether you are looking for new clothes, getting a slick haircut or even dental care, portable businesses are providing clients with top notch services in the comfort of their homes. These businesses have recently been popping up around the country representing a new trend. It is likely that the owners of these businesses aim to boost profits through reaching out to their customers, while providing them with a new kind of experience. – KUNA
