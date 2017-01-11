Pope Francis lauds Amir’s peace efforts

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City lauded His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s and the state of Kuwait’s efforts in solving disputes and encouraging peace, open dialogue and humanitarian co-habitation.

The Pope made this remark at his annual New Year celebration with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions to the Vatican, including Kuwaiti Ambassador to Switzerland and non-resident ambassador to the Vatican Bader Al-Taneeb.

Taneeb said yesterday that Pope Francis relayed his New Year greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing world peace and prosperity on all. The Pope also praised efforts exerted by His Highness the Amir in solving disputes, promoting peace and co-habitation despite differences.

Tabeen said that Pope Francis’ New Year message at the event focused on bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together. “That is how one builds peace, saying ‘no’ to hatred and violence-with action-and ‘yes’ to fraternity and reconciliation,” the Pope said in his message. His message also affirmed the good ties between the Vatican and the Arab nations, reiterating his solid position of recognizing the State of Palestine’s sovereignty under international law. – KUNA