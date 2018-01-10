Pope Francis hails Amir’s global peace role

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has praised His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his paramount role in promoting peace and dialogue and co-existence among nations of the globe.

The Pope expressed good wishes to the Amir and the Kuwaiti people during a meeting with ambassadors to the Vatican, said Badr Al-Tunaib, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Switzerland and non-resident envoy to the Vatican.

Ambassador Tunaib said he conveyed to Pope Francis greetings from His Highness the Amir on Christmas and the New Year, hoping 2018 would witness peace across the world. The envoy added that the Pope requested that he relay his sincere gratitude and heart-felt greetings to His Highness the Amir, lauding Sheikh Sabah’s his pioneering role and relentless efforts for promoting dialogue to resolve conflicts, also underscoring Sheikh Sabah’s sponsorship of humanitarian activities, his service for boosting peace and co-existence among the nations.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Tunaib underscored the Pope’s efforts for promoting solidarity among peoples of the world, depicting heavenly messages that denounce hatred. He also lauded the Pope’s recent speech on human rights charter as an indispensable basis for international relations. Moreover, the Kuwaiti envoy hailed the Vatican unwavering stance rejecting any act desecrating Jerusalem’s sanctity, as stipulated by relevant UN resolutions. – KUNA