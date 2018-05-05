Policeman arrested under the influence of drugs

KUWAIT: A policeman was arrested for being under the influence of drugs, and hashish was found on him. A patrol pulled the car he was driving and policemen became suspicious as he seemed nervous, so he was searched and the drugs found.

Muggings mystery resolved

Criminal detectives solved the mystery of eight muggings against expatriates by a female citizen and her deaf-mute boyfriend, who used to lure victims through social media. An Egyptian man complained to Andalus police that he wanted to buy a car he saw on social media, then when he called the phone number, a woman told him to come and test-drive the car. When he arrived, the woman told him her ‘husband’ is deaf, and will be in the front seat while she sits in the back. He said as soon he started driving, she pulled a knife and demanded all his valuables, so he obliged and gave her his wallet and phone. Detectives were able to identify and arrest the suspects. They found the man is her friend and not her husband. Many wallets and mobile phones were found with them. They were sent to the public prosecution.

Drug possession

Sustained police campaigns in various areas resulted in the discovery of 33 bags of various drugs including shabu, cocaine, Tramadol and hashish. A citizen was caught in Salmiya in an abnormal condition. Another citizen was caught in Shuhada co-op’s parking lot with hashish. Three Asians were caught in Salwa with a large quantity of drugs.

Swindler detained

An African swindler was arrested for selling dollars for much less than their actual value, to a point where he was selling $1,000 for KD 150 and was refusing to deal with customers for amounts less than KD 30,000. The source said when a deal was made, the swindler went to the buyer’s place with a machine he filled with blank paper, left it for 10 minutes, then started the machine, and dollars come from the other side. The swindler used to ask the buyer to take the $100 note to money exchangers to make sure it is authentic, then left the machine with some blank paper and warned them not to print more than $3,000 per day because the machine cannot bear the load. He then used to take the value of the ‘forged’ dollars before disappearing. The suspect’s arrest was made through an undercover agent, and he confessed that he had swindled 10 customers.

Indecent gesture

An Arab man was arrested for making an indecent gesture in front of a woman and young girl. Jabriya police received a complaint from a citizen about the expat’s act, so a patrol chased him. He will be interrogated before being deported.

Intoxicated

An Asian man was sent to a police station by facilities security men when he attempted to enter a gate while intoxicated. Separately. two citizens were taken to Mubarak Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during a fight in which sticks and knives were used. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai and Al-Anbaa