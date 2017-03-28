Police intervention ends workers’ sit-in

Three offices for residency misdemeanors

KUWAIT: Policemen dealt with a gathering of nearly 80 workers and broke it up peacefully. The workers agreed to end their demonstration after receiving promises that their demands will be considered. The employees complained that their employer failed to pay their health insurance fees.

Police had received a call about a gathering of workers employed by a company contracted with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC). The demonstration was taking place on Abdaly road. Officials from KOC and the contracted company came over to negotiate with the workers; and the negotiation resulted in ending the strike.

Residency misdemeanors

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID), in cooperation with the nationality and passports sector, opened three offices for residency misdemeanors to receive violators’ transactions and their Kuwaiti sponsors. The Relations and Security Information Department said an office for residency misdemeanors opened at the Residency Affairs Directorate in Jahra, a similar office was opened in Ahmadi and a third at the CID building in Salmiya. In other news, the Interior Ministry announced yesterday that its service center in the Ministries Complex in Sharq has been closed temporarily for renovations.

Violators

Residency detectives carried out a campaign that resulted in the arrest of 38 residency law violators of various nationalities. The department received tips about a residence that harbored people holding “article 20” (domestic helper) visas engaged in vice crimes. The house was searched, and the arrestees confessed to the charges. Meanwhile, four violators were arrested at a bogus domestic help office for swindling citizens and expats. They were all reported absconding. In a separate case, an Asian woman was arrested for running a brothel, and four women on tourist visas were also arrested.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun