Police impersonator arrested

KUWAIT: Detectives arrested a citizen who mugged several expats after claiming to be a policeman. The expats informed police that the imposter robbed them of their expensive belongings, phones and money. Detectives caught him when he was beaten a delivery man, who told them the man claimed he was a policeman and asked him for money. Detectives found the suspect has a criminal record. He denied charges at first, but then confessed to his crimes.

Embezzlement

Detectives prevented an Indian man from leaving the country with KD 15,000 he embezzled from the company, besides foodstuff worth KD 5,000 he sold for half the price. The company owner told police an Indian working for him was dishonest and had been absent for three days. Detectives were able to locate and arrest him, who confessed to the charges. Separately, a citizen reported the theft of electric equipment worth KD 800 from a building under construction in Farwaniya. Detectives are investigating.

Loud music

Residents of a Hawally building sought police’s help as a neighbor was disturbing them with loud music after midnight, after they failed to do so in a friendly manner. When police knocked at his door and opened it, they found him drunk. He was charged with drunkenness and disturbance of the peace.

Disputes

A citizen told police that he had a dispute with a man over the right of way, so the man threw a perfume bottle at him and broke his car’s window. When he attempted to stop him, he insulted him and pulled out a pistol, before driving away. The citizen lodged a complaint at Naeem police station. In another case, two relatives had a fight, with one sustaining severe injuries. He was admitted to Adan Hospital. – Translated from the Arabic press