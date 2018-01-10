Police bust 25 fake companies sponsoring 203 illegal workers

Traffic chaos following accidents at two main highways

KUWAIT: Detectives busted 25 fake and closed companies which were used to sponsor 203 workers who instead worked for other employers in violation of the labor law, the Interior Ministry announced yesterday. The discovery happened during an inspection on violating companies in Farwaniya and Ahmadi, and detectives reported the matter to the labor inspection department of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor to take legal measures. The crackdown came as part of the Interior Ministry’s efforts to control crime and bring criminals to justice, the ministry’s relations and security media department said in a statement.

Road Rage

Accidents on two main highways resulted in injuring an Asian man and causing traffic havoc. The injured person was driving a cement mixer on the Seventh Ring Road, and his condition was described as critical after the accident. The other accident on the Sixth Ring Road caused gravel and sand to fly out of a truck, which obstructed traffic for hours.

Market fire

Firemen put out a fire at the bird market in Rai. The blaze destroyed an attic storage area. Investigations are underway to find out the cause of fire and take any necessary legal action.

DUI

Hawally police charged a citizen with DUI and driving an un-roadworthy car. A patrol officer spotted the car in Hawally and asked the driver to pull over. Police arrested him after discovering two envelopes of drugs inside his car.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies