PM opens new expansion project at Amiri Hospital

KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah attended yesterday the opening of the new expansion project of Amiri Hospital, under the patronage of HH the Amir. Jaber Al-Mubarak toured the facilities of the new building, including medical departments, clinics, wards and reception units.

The premier, in a press release, praised efforts exerted in building the new expansion, expressing confidence in the abilities of national cadres to operate and manage the facility. He noted that the project is a great addition to the hospital in order to provide good care to citizens and residents. – KUNA