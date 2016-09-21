PM: Kuwait rejects all forms of terror

NEW YORK: Kuwait yesterday rejected all forms of terrorism and reaffirmed its active contributions to the international coalition fighting so-called Islamic State (IS).

This came in a speech by representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, before the UN General Assembly.

Kuwait condemns “terrorist acts in all their forms and manifestations, as well as its total rejection of all acts of violence and extremism, that do not only contravene international laws and norms, but also the teachings of the true religion of Islam, and all other divine religions, in addition to cultural and human values,” he said.

Sheikh Jaber said terrorism was thriving in conflict zones because of failure to solve these conflicts. “It is therefore, incumbent upon us to recognize that combating this odious phenomenon is an international responsibility, and no one country by itself, no matter how much it tries, can confront or eliminate it,” he said. The prime minister noted that it was morally impermissible to link this phenomenon to any nationality, religion or civilization. As part of Kuwait’s efforts to fighting the menace of terrorism, noted his country contributed effectively to providing support to international efforts to combat IS in Iraq.

The PM reiterated Kuwait’s commitment to a UN-brokered political solution in Yemen in line with the GCC initiative and its implementation mechanism, UN resolution 2216 and national dialogue outcome. “We reaffirm our support for the political solution under the UN sponsorship and line with the outcome of the national dialogue, the initiative of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and its implementation mechanism, and UN Security Council resolution 2216,” Sheikh Jaber said.

He noted that Kuwait hosted UN-brokered talks among the Yemeni parties between April and August this year with the aim of restoring security and stability in Yemen. Kuwait’s hosting of the talks, said Sheikh Jaber, was out of keenness in the independence, sovereignty and territorial unity of Yemen to ultimately reach a political solution.

The PM strongly condemned the intentional targeting of populated areas, civil and medical facilities, as well as indiscriminate bombardment and dropping of barrel bombs on the Syrian people. Sheikh Jaber said Kuwait also demanded all those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity be brought to international justice. “We follow with concern the continuing crisis, with worsening conditions all over the country,” he said, noting the deteriorating humanitarian situation led to displacement of 13 million Syrians, inside and outside the country, making the Syrian people the largest refugee community in the world.

HH Sheikh Jaber said Kuwait rushed to help the needy Syrian people and hosted three international donor conferences, where combined pledges exceeded $7 billion, of which Kuwait contributed $1.3 billion. The bulk of the Kuwaiti contributions went to specialized UN agencies, inter-governmental and NGOs helping the Syrian people inside the country or in refugee camps in other nations.

The PM also urged UN Security Council to keep pressure on Israel to solve the Palestinian cause, saying it would host an international conference to highlight suffering of Palestinian children. He said the international community’s inability to find a permanent and comprehensive solution to the Middle East conflict was threatening peace and security in the region more than ever.

Sheikh Jaber said this failure to address the Palestinian cause was coupled with oppressive practices of the Israeli occupation forces, and Israel’s consistent and unjustifiable use of excessive force against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of resolutions of international legitimacy, and the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949. Israel was continuing its aggressive policies because it is “immune to any international accountability, except from any prosecution, and protected from any criticism or condemnations by the international organizations,” said HH the Prime Minister.

He urged UNSC to live up to its responsibilities and keep pressure on Israel to compel it implement relevant UN resolutions in order to help the Palestinian people achieve their legitimate political rights and recognize their independent state over the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with Arab peace initiative and land-for-peace principle. The Kuwaiti official also praised France’s initiative and its effort to revive the Middle East peace process, hosting an international conference last June that reflected the French interest in launching the process, with a view to its leading to a just and comprehensive solutions in the region.

Sheikh Jaber welcomed the decision of the president council in Libya to form a government of national accord, an important step towards the implementation of the Libyan political agreements. Kuwait, he said, hoped this step would help the Libyan people overcome the present challenges in order to preserve unity and independence of Libya.

Sheikh Jaber also said he looks forward to relations of friendship and cooperation with Iran with mutual respect and understanding. The premier emphasized in his speech the importance of creating the appropriate conditions for any constructive dialogue to take place, in accordance with the rules and norms of international law, relating to the principle of good neighborly relations, respect of sovereignty of states, and non-interference in their internal affairs.

Refraining from any practices that contravene international conventions and norms and that threaten the security and stability of the region, Sheikh Jaber called for the need to end the occupation of the three Emirati islands, and responding to the endeavors of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, to resolve this question through direct negotiations or resorting to the International Court of Justice.

Sheikh Jaber Mubarak emphasized Kuwait’s commitment to principles and purposes of UN Charter during its membership of the Security Council. He thanked all members states of the Asia-Pacific Group for their endorsement of Kuwait’s candidature to the seat in the Security Council for 2018-19. His Highness the Prime Minster told the General Assembly that Kuwait looks forward to the support of all the member states of the UN in the upcoming elections that would be held in June next year. He said Kuwait will contribute to finding solutions by consensus to the various global challenges, for the maintenance of international peace and security by peaceful ways and means. Kuwait occupied a UN seat previously in 1978-79.

Sheikh Jaber said Kuwait said it attained a prestigious position among donors of humanitarian assistance, as a result of its initiatives and continued response to appeals launched by UN for alleviating suffering of affected peoples and countries. He said that since Kuwait’s independence in 1961, it has set for itself a consistent approach, to stand by Developing and Least Developed Countries.

This comes from its firm belief in the need to assist countries afflicted by natural disasters, and to lend a helping hand to those suffering from the scourges of war, in a manner that would ensure the enhancement of its relations with the countries and peoples of the world, he said. HH Sheikh Jaber affirmed that Kuwait is also eager to reach a world wherein justice and equality would prevail in support of human values, and wherein the “haves” would give the deserving “have nots” without conditions.

According to UN statistics for 2015, Kuwait has held the first place in providing humanitarian assistance as a ratio of its gross domestic income. Sheikh Jaber told the General Assembly that “while Kuwait takes pride in such recognition, the Kuwait Fund for Economic Development continues its pioneering role of providing soft loans and grants to fund development programs that have benefitted 105 countries in various parts of the world, which amounted to almost $20 billion.”

In this connection, Kuwait welcomed the two historic agreements on climate change signed by Kuwait in April, and on the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. The prime minister hoped that the agreements would lead to the realization of objectives and purposes, inclusive by their character. “We also pledge to exert all efforts in contributing effectively; within the framework of an international partnership, to fully implement the Sustainable Development Goals during the coming fourteen years,” he added. – KUNA