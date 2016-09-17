PM departs for New York

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left here yesterday heading to New York City to head the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the 71st session of the UN General Assembly.

His Highness was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of Oil Anas Khaled Al-Saleh, a number of Sheikhs, Governors and senior military, police, and National Guard commanders as well as senior officials in the State and the Diwan of His Highness the Prime Minister. — KUNA