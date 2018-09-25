PM arrives in New York for UNGA, praises UN peacekeeping efforts

‘The only legal umbrella for peacekeeping in the world’

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived in New York to attend the 73rd UN General Assembly session. HH the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation were received at the airport by Kuwait’s Ambassador to the United States Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi and members of Kuwait’s UN mission.

In a press statement, His Highness the Premier stressed on the importance of United Nation’s role in maintaining security and peace, supporting stability in the world and promoting living standards in various countries. He praised UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ efforts and keenness to promote development in many countries. HH the Prime Minister also stressed on Kuwait’s keenness to strengthen its cooperation with the United Nations and support all efforts exerted to achieve peace in the world, praising the effective cooperation between Kuwait and the international organization in dealing with various international crises.

“The State of Kuwait will continue its distinguished humanitarian role in dealing with disasters and crises facing some friendly countries.” he said, stressing that Kuwait will continue its support to the United Nations programs to assist the afflicted countries and provide assistance to the needy. He added Kuwait’s election as a non-permanent member of UN Security Council (UNSC) for the years 2018-2019 will strength its international standing, show its bright side, and will highlight the great humanitarian role played for many years. HH the Premier called on the international community to support the United Nations as “the only legal umbrella for peacekeeping in the world”, and to support its efforts in promoting development, combating terrorism and ending wars, political unrest and terrorist operations in the Middle East.