Plans to only allow expats with ‘good’ GPA to work in Kuwait

KUWAIT: The manpower authority is planning to ban issuing permits to expats with university degrees entering Kuwait to work in the private sector unless they have a minimum of ‘good’ GPA, according to informed government sources.

The government is currently taking several steps towards resolving Kuwait’s demographic imbalance and restructuring the local labor market, including plans to endorse and accredit expats’ degrees as a precondition to renewing their residency visas.

The sources said this step will help adjust demographic problems and make sure that only highly specialized and skilled people work in Kuwait. The sources said organizational decisions will be issued in the coming months to fight visa trafficking and prevent unqualified labor from coming to Kuwait.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and B Izzak