Pistol wielding man hijacks vehicle in Industrial Jahra

KUWAIT: Taima police were dreadfully surprised by a citizen with is driver claiming that a man with a pistol stopped the driver in Industrial Jahra and removed him from the car before driving away. Detectives showed the victim photographs of the suspect and he identified him. The police also discovered that he is the same suspect who fired at them earlier in the day. The individual is still being sought after.

House robbers caught

Jahra detectives sent two citizens to the police for prosecution on mugging charges. Detectives had victims identify the two suspects in a line up. Detectives began work on robbery cases, particularly against Asians and found out the two citizens were behind these crimes. Both confessed to renting cars with unregistered license plates when they committed the crimes. They also confessed that they had spend the stolen money on drugs and liquor.

Car stolen at knife point

Jahra detectives are looking for two persons who stole a car of an expat at knife point. A security source told Taima police that he was stopped by two men, who asked him to leave the car claiming they were detectives, then one of them placed a knife on his neck while the other drove off in the victim’s car. The assailant with the knife later drove off in another vehicle of his own.

Iraqi harasses woman

A female citizen in her 50s complained against an Iraqi expat who attempted to first seduce her with money. After numerous rejections from her side, he then started throwing trash in front of her flat. She later realized that her house was rented by prostitutes before she moved in, and the Iraqi thought she was one of them. A security source said the Iraqi was knocking at her door at late hours of the night and when he attempted to open the door she screamed prompting him to escape. The Iraqi then started to place money in front of the door, while she kept rejecting him to no avail as he continued to harass her. The woman attempted to inform the building owner but failed. She registered a complaint to the police who also found out the man is already wanted and are working on his arrest.

Asian caught with drugs, liquor

Farwaniya police arrested an Asian with 10 imported liquor bottles on him as well as the drug “Shabu” in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area. The Asian was driving a run-down car late at night so he was stopped and the illicit items were found. He was sent to drugs control general department.

Mother violated verbally in mall

A complaint was registered against a man for harassing a woman with flirts and indecent dialogue while her daughter was with her in a mall. The suspect kept harassing her even though she ignored him. He kept after her until he realized she was approaching the police station, where she lodged a complaint. Detectives are working on his arrest.

Garbage fight gets messy

A Syrian mechanic went to Salmiya police station and claimed that a citizen who left his car for repairs along with a friend, attacked those in the garage, then took the car by force, so a complaint was lodged and handed to detectives. The two citizens went to the police station as soon as they were summoned, and gave another account of what happened. The first citizen said he did leave the car for repairs and then he went with his friend to collect it, but decided to try it before he pays for the repairs. When he returned he was surprised by the Syrian and his colleagues detaining his friend inside the garage, refusing to let him leave. Later investigations discovered the Syrian’s complaint was malicious, thinking this will protect them from being punished. The Syrian and his friends are being held to face further legal action. — Alrai/Alanbaa