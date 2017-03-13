Pilot describes the day Sheikh Jaber returned to Kuwait after liberation

KUWAIT: Twenty-six years have passed since the fateful day when the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah returned to Kuwait, marking a historical movement in the liberation of the country from the Iraqi aggressors.

On March 14, 1991, Captain Falah Al-Shemmeri – the pilot who flew Sheikh Jaber back to Kuwait on the aircraft Boubyan – felt and knew he was on a patriotic mission to bring the leader of the Kuwaiti back home. “I was informed about the flight two days prior and I knew that I will be part of the significant historical movement to finalize the act of liberation,” Shemmeri reminisced about the moment during an interview.

It was a 25-minutes flight from Dhahran, Saudi Arabia to Kuwait, “but the sense of national duty was filling me with pride and joy,” said the pilot. He added that despite the skies being dark because of the heinous Iraqi act of burning the oil fields in Kuwait, he was determined to touchdown as soon as possible for the sake of the country and its people.

As soon as Sheikh Jaber landed safely, people felt a strong sense of relief knowing that their leader was finally here and he will commence the road to erase what the Iraqi invasion has done physical on the ground, said the pilot. He reiterated that no feeling of personal happiness could have topped the moment when he saw Sheikh Jaber lay his face on the ground in humility before Allah who have granted Kuwait liberation after seven dark months. Shemmeri said that he would always remember that moment, affirming that he was proud to be there during that significant part Kuwait history. – KUNA