Pilgrims’ safety

Saudi Arabia is busy these days with preparations to host millions of Muslims from across the globe to perform the hajj. It is clear that Saudi Arabia is making a special effort this year to avoid what could disturb or harm the safety and security of millions of pilgrims. When we speak about the pilgrimage this year, we begin by remembering the sad events of the hajj last year, and the region that is confronting a critical security situation.

While Saudi Arabia is facing a devastating conflict in Yemen, Syria and clear tensions with Iran, preparations for hosting Muslims for hajj have been completed. The situation is not easy or smooth, as Saudi Arabia will receive millions of pilgrims from different places arriving by different means, including those who are already living in the country and want to perform hajj.

It is natural that the security of the pilgrimage is paramount this year. Most official Saudi statements have confirmed that the pilgrimage this year has been arranged as an integrated event in order to see a peaceful pilgrimage and leave no room for any riots or risks. The pilgrimage season this year commenced with the development and modernization of electronic security plans and programs.

The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam – it starts with going to Makkah to perform specific rites defined by Islam in specified places and times. It ends with Eid al-Adha after the completion of the stand on Mount Arafat. This year, Eid falls on Sept 11. Hajj is obligatory on every Muslim, but it has some requirements. The person must be able to bear the hajj expenses and the physical effort too, because the hajj is systematic and millions of people carry out the same rites at the same place and time. This is not easy for sick people or older people.

Another point here is that organizing the hajj is a sensitive and complicated issue. For example, the hajj is a great opportunity for Muslims living in Western countries because the journey allows them to interact with people of different countries and cultures, and feel the spirituality of the place. Makkah is the birthplace of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the site of the advent of Islam, and non-Muslims are not allowed to enter it. The Saudi interior ministry has also warned pilgrims who do not hold a valid permit. Pilgrims must be sure that they deal with a certified agency to avoid being exposed to penalties and trouble with official authorities.

This year, 1,167 surveillance cameras have been set up in all areas of the Grand Mosque in order to monitor the situation and provide maximum comfort and security to visitors of the Grand Mosque. One tip for pilgrims is to keep the contact number of their agency or relatives with their personal items and bags to identity them easily in case of any crisis or sudden death or loss. Despite the prevalence of security cameras, one should not take his safety and security lightly and be with his group during the hajj rites and avoid violation of regulations and laws.

All Saudi statements so far are conveying one key message – that no one will be allowed to threaten the security and safety of pilgrims for political purposes, stir up sedition or whatever else that disturbs the hajj. This means that the security of the pilgrimage is a red line that does not accept any tampering.

By Muna Al-Fuzai

muna@kuwaittimes.net