Pilgrims leave for Islam holiest shrine amid pious atmosphere

KUWAIT: With only a few days remaining until Muslims across the globe undertake the holy Islamic journey of Hajj, Kuwait’s International Airport has been teeming with activity to accommodate pilgrims heading to Islam’s hallowed grounds.

Around 4,000 pilgrims are expected to depart en masse for Hajj – the fifth pillar of Islam and a mandatory religious duty for adult Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime. – KUNA