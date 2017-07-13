Phones down, heads up!

There is a disease, or should I say an epidemic, plaguing Kuwait. Our roads are overrun with drivers – many from this generation – glued to their phones, even while theirs hands on the wheel direct tons of dangerous steel. This is a primary cause of nasty car accidents in this country. The frightening part of this problem is that it is still something that is happening today! We must do something to stop this.

I have witnessed firsthand too many car accidents and their aftermaths, with vehicles of both the culprit and the victim completely destroyed. Recently, a car accident took place near my house. The two drivers seemed to be very young, most probably in their early twenties. I don’t know what caused the accident but definitely many accidents here are related to mobile use while driving.

I have also noticed that a lot of people fidget with their phones while driving, even if they aren’t talking to someone. According to an Interior Ministry report, 95 percent of car accidents in Kuwait occur due to lack of attention while using electronic devices. Around 155 deaths took place due to this reason in 2015. Additionally, in the past five years, 2,437 Kuwait residents have died as a result of this malaise.

My message to all drivers out there in this country is to open your eyes and see the world, pay attention while you are driving and let go of your habit of using your smartphones while driving. There is nothing so urgent that you have to risk your lives or someone else’s to chat on the mobile or check Instagram while barreling down the highway at 100k/h.

By Abdulaziz Al Ashban

local@kuwaittimes.com