Philippines schools can enroll students again

KUWAIT: Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Mohammad Al-Fares issued a decision yesterday to allow students to enroll back at Philippines schools in Kuwait. Registration of new students at schools running the Philippines curricula had been suspended since May 26, 2007 because the old educational program in the Philippines used to consist of only 10 stages. The Philippines has since adopted a new educational system in 2013 dubbed the ‘K-12 Program’ consisting of 12 stages, which is the minimum number required for schools to be approved by the Ministry of Education in Kuwait.

Meeting adjourned

The Municipal Council’s Vice Chairman Meshaal Al-Jowaisri yesterday adjourned the council’s meeting that was due to discuss a letter from the Interior Ministry pertaining with five council members who ran in the 2016 parliamentary elections. The session was adjourned for lack of quorum. Notably, clause 2 of article 13 of law number 33/2016 pertaining with the municipality states that ‘a member is deemed resigned from the council in case of filing a candidacy to run for parliamentary elections.’ The adjourned meeting’s agenda also included adjusting West Abdullah Mubarak’s borders, allocating a location to build the civil defense center in Dajeej, the police consumer society, a request from Al-Tadhamon Sports Club to annex an adjacent piece of land and a request from the National Guard to build parking spaces at its Fourth Ring Road premises.

Not guilty

The criminal court yesterday acquitted Sheikh Malek Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Oil and Petrochemicals Industries Workers Confederation Saif Al-Qahtani and Chairman of Kuwait Oil Company’s Employees Union Salah Al-Marzouq of charges of attributing some statements to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah during an oil workers’ strike last year.

New expressway

The Central Tenders Committee (CTC) approved a tender to build North Abdaly Expressway between Mutlaa City and the northern regional highway filed jointly by a local company and an international one offering to execute the project for KD 88,499,000.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi