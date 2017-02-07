Philippines names new labor attache to Kuwait

MANILA/KUWAIT: The Philippines government has named Alejandro Padaen as the new labor attache to its embassy in Kuwait. He is set to arrive in mid-February and has previously served in Saudi Arabia. Padaen replaces Angelita Narvaes, who was recalled earlier this week by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello for what Bello labeled, “inaction and a lack of concern for the welfare of overseas Filipino workers [in Kuwait].”

The move followed the execution of a Filipino domestic helper, Jakatia Pawa, who was found guilty of killing her employer’s daughter in 2007 and the death of another Filipina helper, Amy Santiago, who died in hospital after allegedly being beaten by her employer.

Hundreds of overseas Filipino workers, the majority of whom are women, live in the embassy shelter or as illegal residents due to maltreatment by employers, unpaid salaries, sexual and physical abuse, absconding cases and other related employment issues. There are more than 200,000 Filipinio workers in Kuwait, the majority of whom work as domestic servants.