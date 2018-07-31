Permanent WHO office in Kuwait soon: Health Minister

Kuwait provides $59 million in medical supplies to Yemenis

KUWAIT: Kuwait Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Sabah said yesterday that the ministry is placing the final touches on the permanent office of the World Health Organization (WHO), which will open soon in Kuwait. The minister affirmed that opening the office in Kuwait would increase the chance of executing health plans and programs and to keep Kuwait updated with the latest developments.

Minister Sabah received the regional director of WHO Dr Ahmad Al-Mandhari, a meeting aimed at achieving a quantum leap in the relations between the two sides. He also stressed the importance of Dr Mandhari’s visit to Kuwait, saying it would focus on the two side’s future visions and plans. During the meeting, the two officials touched on important matters connected with plans to counter major diseases.

Meanwhile, Dr Mandhari said that the opening of this permanent office would serve the health system in Kuwait and the region. WHO strives, through this cooperation between the two sides, to highlight Kuwait’s advance healthcare system, in addition to strengthening joint health ventures, said Dr Mandhari in a statement.

Medical supplies

Kuwait offered $59 million as medical supplies to Yemeni people to help them withstand the humanitarian crisis in their country, Sheikh Dr Basel yesterday. “Under the guidance of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait responded to the appeal of the Yemeni people and provided medicine to cover shortages in Yemeni hospitals,” Sheikh Dr Basel added. During the reception, the Minister explained that Kuwait enjoyed a common relationship with WHO for six decades, positively contributing to World Health Programs and supporting emergency and relief plans. “The State of Kuwait is keen on following up with latest international health and medical programs, policies, and plans,” Dr Basel Al-Sabah said. He stressed the importance of Kuwait’s technical cooperation with international organizations in various health fields, in line with the World Sustainable Development Goals 2030, WHO’s Program of Action (2019-2023), and the strategy of cooperation between the two sides. – KUNA