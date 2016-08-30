People warned from fake domestic help offices

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s relations and security information department warned citizens and expats against falling victim to ads by fake domestic help offices, adding they should only deal with licensed ones and not through social media.

It said that the department of residency detectives noticed that many citizen and expats submitted complaints against bogus domestic help offices.

The fraudsters take the maids, who are on article 20 visas, to homes in order to convince owners of the home delivery service, though all those offices are bogus and registered and do not have licenses. After they deliver the maid and get the fees, the turn off their mobiles and tell the maid to escape again, in order for her services to be offered to another family in the same illegal way.