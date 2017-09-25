People smuggling gang busted

KUWAIT: Residency Affairs Detectives busted a gang that accepted bribes in exchange for allowing banned persons to enter Kuwait. The gang worked through land borders, coordinating with a truck driver to smuggle individuals banned from entering Kuwait across the border. All three Arab men confessed to charges and led police to the driver who helped them, the Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said in a statement.

Abandoned cars removed

Farwaniya Municipality workers carried out campaigns in Farwaniya and Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh which resulted in the removal of 18 abandoned cars in Farwaniya. Also, a ton of furniture and electric equipment were confiscated from Jleeb, while 12 citations were issued to roaming vendors.

Visitor overdoses in Salmiya hotel

The body of an Egyptian man was recovered by the coroner. The man allegedly died of an overdose in a Salmiya hotel. A security source said the man arrived on a visit visa and was staying at the hotel. After workers noticed that the man had not left his room since his arrival, the police and detectives were called. Police obtained a warrant and upon entering the room, found the man dead. Police are investigating to find out the source of the drugs found with the corpse.

Citizen, brothers brawl

Police responded to a call about a fight between three citizen; two brothers and another man in Abu Halaifa. One of the suspects had a graze on his arm. A security source said one man sold a counterfeit watch to one of the brothers claiming it was original, then when the buyer discovered it was a fake, he called his brother and a fight broke out. All three are being questioned.

Parking spot dispute

A Syrian woman accused her neighbor of damaging her car by spraying paint on its exterior due to a dispute over a parking spot in front of the building she lives in. The woman told police that her compatriot who lives in the same building did the damage and brought a witness with her. Investigations are underway.

Breach of trust

A Syrian man was taken to Firdous detectives after he was arrested in Sabah Al-Salem for breach of trust. The man was arrested by patrol police and found wanted on felony and civil cases. The first was filed by a citizen accusing him of taking his money. The second was concerning a KD 8,000 debt to a company.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies