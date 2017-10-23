Pensions, petrol price, nationality atop agenda of new legislative term

KUWAIT: The second legislative term of the National Assembly opens today, with draft laws on pensions, petrol prices and nationality being on top of the agenda. Other draft legislations, suggested by lawmakers, deal with good governance, revision of the penal code, the family court, and the government-run universities as well as the file of unaccredited university degrees, scholarships and nominations. The draft amendments to the social security act envisage bringing down the retirement age 45 for females and 50 for males and reducing the minimum period of actual service to 20 years for females and 25 for males.

Regarding the nationality act, lawmakers press for controls on the numbers of people eligible for obtaining the Kuwaiti nationality in 2017 and launching a circuit court to rule on related administrative causes. As for petrol issues, some lawmakers suggest revoking the price hikes that came into force in early September 2016.

Other draft laws deal with issues of the DNA law and social aid. In its first legislative term, the 15th National Assembly passed 89 legislations, including seven laws, 12 agreements, 38 budgets and 32 final accounts. Some of these legislations regulate the affairs of juvenile affairs, set up a portfolio at the Industrial Bank of Kuwait to support the small enterprises, amend the Corporate Act I for 2016, and amend the proceedings of objection at the Court of Cassation.

Exceptional pensions

The MPs passed an act on exceptional pensions and benefits for military retirees, national teaching staff and staffers of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. The military retirees who completed 20 years in service were entitled to get exceptional pensions ranging between KD 250 and KD 400 according to their respective ranks.

Kuwaiti members of the teaching staff, belonging to the Ministry of Education, and staffers of Al-Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ministry who serviced for 30 years for males and 25 years for females were entitled to get end-service benefit equivalent their salaries in one and a half years in addition to other financial awards.

The lawmakers also approved amendments to the civil service act that entitled employees at the private sector to end-service benefits. The amendments of the juvenile affairs act set controls on penalties for juvenile delinquencies that prevented issuance of capital punishment and life sentences for a person below the age 18 whatever the crime might be.

Committees

The parliament is expected to discuss the item concerning the election of 12 committees. MPs will elect members of the committees of complaints, internal and defense affairs, economic and financial affairs, legislative and legal affairs, educational and cultural affairs, guidance, social and health affairs and labor, foreign affairs, public utilities, State budgets and final account, public funds’ protection and parliamentary priorities. – KUNA