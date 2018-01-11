Pedophile teacher arrested

KUWAIT: An Egyptian private school physical education teacher was arrested for repeatedly molesting his 12-year-old student, said security sources. The girl said the teacher used to let all her classmates out after class except her, and forcibly kissed and groped her. She added the suspect promised to marry her when she got older, and when she threatened to report him to her mother, he threatened back to report her to the school principal. The girl finally told her mother, who filed a case. The suspect was arrested pending deportation.

Youth escapes abduction

A Syrian juvenile sustained various injuries when he jumped out of a moving vehicle in which three people he knew had abducted him, said security sources. The young man was walking near a Saad Al-Abdullah jogging track when the three suspects grabbed him and assaulted him to prevent his attempts to escape. However, the boy managed to jump from the car and ran to the nearest house, where he called his brother, who picked him up and took him to hospital. A case was filed and the boy provided the police with the suspects’ names and vehicle registration number. They are being summoned for further investigations.