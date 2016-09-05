Patients won’t return before treatment ends

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al- Mubarak Al-Sabah reassured that the government will not allow the return of any patient sent for treatment abroad before his or her treatment is finished, Acting Parliament Speaker Mubarak Al-Khurainej said.

“The Kuwaiti government will not abandoned its people who were sent for treatment” according to the state-sponsored treatment overseas program, Khurainej added. He further indicated that patients will not be asked to pay any expenses during their treatment period in hospitals. —Al-Rai