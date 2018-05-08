Passenger tried to smuggle 10,000 drug pills through airport

KUWAIT: An Arab man was arrested with possession of 3.5 kilograms of drugs he tried to smuggle through Kuwait International Airport yesterday. The man was apprehended based on information that airport detectives received about an Arab passenger carrying a large amount of drug pills, who was on a plane that was on its way to Kuwait. The suspect was placed under arrest after police found a total of 10,000 pills hidden in a vest he was wearing.

Smuggling foiled

Airport customs officers foiled two separate attempts to smuggle around 14.5 kg of qat. Airport customs director Waleed Al-Nasser said roaming customs officers suspected an Arab man, and when his luggage was searched, 20 bags of tea were found filled with around 14 kg of qat. An African woman later arrived, and when her luggage was searched, 500 gm of qat were found with her.

Attempted murder

The Ahmadi prosecutor charged a female citizen, 24, with attempted murder after she rammed her car into a police sergeant, Al-Anbaa daily reported. A police source said the sergeant was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The incident took place in Mahboula as the girl was pulled over. When she was asked to get out of her car, because she was found wanted, she hit the sergeant and the patrol car, but was arrested.

By A Saleh, Hanan Al-Saadoun, Meshaal Al-Enezi and Agencies