Passenger traffic increased 18 percent in June

KUWAIT: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said passenger traffic at Kuwait International Airport increased by 18 percent last June with 1,222,449 passengers compared to 1,034,477 passengers in June 2017. In a statement, Deputy Director-General of Air Transport Emad Al-Jalawi said yesterday that passenger traffic reached 505,653 passengers last June compared to 417,337 passengers in June 2017.

Departing passengers were 716,796 in June versus 617,140 passengers in June 2017, Jalawi said. The total number of flights to and from Kuwait International Airport last June reached 10,071 flights as opposed to 8,998 flights in June 2017. Freight traffic at Kuwait International Airport was about 19.2 million kilograms last June compared to June 2017 with 18.75 million kilograms, he added. Shipping traffic in June was about 14.91 million kg versus 14.31 million kg in June 2017. – KUNA