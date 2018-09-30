PART ready for rainy season

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) affirmed yesterday full readiness for the rainy season this year. Director-General of PART Ahmed Al-Hassan said there will be regular inspection visits to check the readiness of rainwater pumps, stressing he will personally hold an inspection tour. Hassan noted that the capacity of one pump is 225 liters per second and this indicates the high performance of the pumps. There is a contingency plan for closing underpasses, if necessary, that will be adopted soon, he added. Hassan pointed out there is cooperation between PART, the General Directorate of Traffic and the Civil Defense to ensure the safety of road users. – KUNA