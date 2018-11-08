Parliament Speaker holds official talks with Saudi Shura chairman

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem yesterday held official talks with the visiting Chairman of Saudi Shura Council Sheikh Dr Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh and his accompanying delegation. The two sides, during the meeting, reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, means of cementing mutual cooperation in diverse fields, particularly in the parliamentary realm, issues of joint interest and regional affairs. The meeting was attended by head of the accompanying mission of honor MP Dr Ouda Al-Rouwaie, MPs Dr Abdulkarim Al-Kanderi, Abdullah Al-Enezi, Khaled Al-Shatti, Khalaf Al-Enezi, Mubarak Al-Hrais, Saud Al-Shuwaier, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud and National Assembly Secretary General of Kuwait Allam Al-Kanderi. Following the discussions, the parliament speaker held a luncheon in honor of the guests, who arrived in the country on Tuesday on a three-day official visit.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, with presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received the visiting Chairman of Saudi Shura Council and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by head of the accompanying mission of honor MP Dr Rouwaie and the Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had hosted a dinner banquet on Wednesday in honor of the visiting Saudi Shura Council Speaker and his accompanying delegation. The banquet was attended by Ghanem and Dr Rowaie. Moreover, MPs Ahmad Al-Fadhl and Safaa Al-Hashem, Allam Al-Kandari, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Saudi Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait, in addition to a number of senior state officials also attended the banquet.

In other news, His Highness Prime Minister received Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Abdullatif Al-Zayani at Seif Palace yesterday. Zayani was accompanied by GCC ministers of municipal affairs, on sidelines of the 21st meeting of the GCC municipality affairs ministers in Kuwait. The meeting was attended by Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipality Affairs Hossam Al-Roumi and head of the Diwan of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikha Itimad Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. – KUNA