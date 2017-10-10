Parliament Speaker expresses readiness to cooperate with govt

Governance in realms of legislation, finance and administration

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem expressed yesterday readiness by the legislative branch to cooperate with the government, and set governance implementation as a top national priority. Ghanem made the remarks in a speech during the opening ceremony of Governance Conference, held under the title “governance in the State of Kuwait in the realms of legislation, finance and administration.”

The event is organized by the legislative and legal affairs committee of the National Assembly, in cooperation with Kuwait’s State Audit Bureau, under Ghanem’s auspices and attendance. The speaker stressed importance on transforming some of the proposed concepts to the legislative and into legal forms, as well as reforming current laws that would bridge legal and legislative gaps that hamper the implementation of governance in the governmental and private sectors.

He also called on reaching a comprehensive vision in order the implement the governance, which would encounter corruption in the state’s institutions. Governance became a dear need and not only optional, as most of the governments, companies and social entities worldwide are implementing and experiencing it, Parliament Speaker affirmed.

Governance will reflect the values of reward, punishment, transparency, and wise ruling, he said. He expressed hope that the conference would contribute in transferring ideas visions to applicable visions. He also thanked the legislative and legal affairs committee of the National Assembly, and State’s Audit Bureau, as well as all the participants who took part in the conference.

Five themes

The conference involves five themes including the governance of development planning, the rules and principles of the governance implementation within the framework of the state’s development plan, and governance in the roles of the legislative and judicial authorities.

The event brings together senior officials and parliamentarians, all of whom will delve into the correlation between solid governance and rapid development In this regard, said MP Mohammad Al-Dalal, who heads an ad hoc committee dealing with legislative legal affairs, adding that the conference would help prop up inspection bodies in the country. He added that the conference will examine the government’s contributions to anti-corruption efforts and measures to ensure transparency and integrity in the government sector.

Dalal said that the conference will bring together officials from UAE and Singapore to benefit from the experiences of the two advanced countries, pointing out to the experience of the UAE, which considered the most pioneering in the Gulf region. He noted that the governance will prove instrumental in improving performance within state institutions, particularly, in the fields of finance, legislation and administration. The governance contributes to improving performance of foundations including the private sector and civil society organizations. – KUNA