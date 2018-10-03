Parliament speaker assures victims of real-estate fraud

He would spare no effort to bring back their embezzled money

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem yesterday assured victims of deception in property transactions that he would spare no effort to bring back their embezzled money. Ghanem was speaking in Abdullah Al-Salem Hall during a reception of a number of citizens who had been victims of realty fraud and money laundering inside and outside Kuwait. Ghanem said the afflicted citizens informed him about fraud that cost them more than one billion dinars ($3 billion), embezzled in only five years. “I believe it is our duty as representatives of the people to share them their predicament and play our role to help and defend them,” Ghanem has stressed.

He said he agreed with his guests on “future steps”, indicating that he will coordinate with the government and parliamentary committees in this respect, vowing that he would place all potentials in his possession at their disposal. “It is our duty and they must be able to re-attain their rights,” he re-emphasized. Meanwhile, Hassan Al-Bahrani, head of the group of realty fraudulence victims, affirmed that the speaker assured them that he would do his best to help them. – KUNA