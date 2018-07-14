Parents questioned over children social media misuse

KUWAIT: The public prosecution asked the juvenile police to question children who use social media applications the wrong way and hold their families responsible for allowing them to use those apps. The new instructions come in line with the rules issued by the Supreme National Childhood Committee of the Health Ministry applicable to children 13 years old and younger, Al-Jarida reported.

The prosecution said parents must be held responsible for allowing photography of their children from the abovementioned group on social media for commercial purposes, or to speak about their personal life or for fame, or those who expose their children to torture scenes and verbal or physical harm, in addition to those who are not sending their children to school. It asked juvenile police to summon violating parents and get undertakings from them not to allow their children to see such scenes and take them to court if the offense is repeated.

The nine rules that should be followed are:

* Complying with the minimum age for children to use social media – 13 years.

* Not to use the child commercially through social media.

* Refrain from publishing photos or videos that violate their privacy.

* Not use the child to gain fame.

* Ban pictures or videos that do not agree with morals.

* Prevent psychological harm.

* Ban photographs or their publication.

* Not to expose the child to fame at an early age.

* Commit to sending the child to school and continue their education.