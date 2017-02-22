Both parents should be living in Kuwait to renew child visa

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s residency affairs directorate plans to make it mandatory for both parents to be living in Kuwait with valid residency visas to renew their children’s residency visas, said informed sources.

The sources added that very few exemptions will be made, including for female doctors and teachers, allowing them to sponsor their children without the presence of their husbands in Kuwait. “Exceptions will be made for some categories working for the government, but not the private sector,” the sources added. They explained that in case an expat divorces his wife, she will not have her residency renewed if she is in Kuwait and will not be allowed into Kuwait if she is abroad.

By A Saleh