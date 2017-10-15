Panel to scrutinize performance of health office in Germany

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi announced yesterday forming a special panel to look into remarks made by the parliamentary investigation committee regarding Kuwait Health Office in Frankfurt, Germany.

According to a ministry statement, Dr Harbi affirmed that the panel would discuss the remarks that had reached the ministry from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cabinet General Secretariat about the office financial and administrative performance and how it deals with some hospitals in Germany. The new committee, grouping personnel of the ministry legal and financial affairs’ departments and representatives of the ministries of foreign and financial affairs, will begin functioning in the end of this month.

The panel, once it has looked into the facts, will draft recommendations to avert recurrence of the “negative acts,” as well as for settling financial liabilities for the hospitals. Its tasks also aim at adopting a strict auditing system plus facilitating care for the Kuwaiti patients sent to Germany for treatment-along with their companions. – KUNA