Panel reviews Interior Ministry’s budget

KUWAIT: Chairman of the parliament’s budgets and final statement committee MP Adnan Abdulsamad said that the committee met with Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah yesterday to discuss the ministry’s final statement for the fiscal year 2015-2016 and the remarks made on it by the State Audit Bureau. During the meeting, the committee stressed that the new administration was showing more cooperation, but remarked that auditors detected some contradicting data and delay in response and hoped that this would be avoided in the future.

The committee added that the ministry’s financial and administrative affairs department needs more discipline as the final statement report showed using KD 79 million allocated for recruiting more citizens to pay reservation allowances and retirees’ indemnity. Further, the committee called for resolving the problems in collecting revenues, namely those of traffic fines and those from photocopy and typing centers at various facilities affiliated to the ministry. It also urged the State Audit Bureau to investigate the ministry’s hospitality, ceremonies, gifts and trips’ budget, especially since the sum actually spent this year exceeded the KD 2 million budget by KD 8 million.

By A Saleh