Panel rejects amendments to penal code

KUWAIT: The National Assembly’s legal and legislative committee yesterday rejected proposed amendments to the penal code because they suggest a jail term and hefty fines. Head of the panel MP Al-Humaidi Al-Subaei said the amendments restrict freedoms and propose huge fines, besides stipulating jail terms for online violators. But liberal MP Abdulwahab Al-Babtain, one of five lawmakers who submitted the amendments, denied that they included any harsh penalties for those who express their opinions.

He criticized the committee for not inviting any of the lawmakers who proposed the amendments to hear their opinions. The lawmaker however said that they are ready to withdraw the amendments if they include any restrictions on the freedom of speech, adding that they will never propose restrictions against MPs or activists.

Meanwhile, MP Riyadh Al-Adasani said yesterday that the National Assembly has opened the file of the Kuwait-based Olympic Council of Asia, which is accused of corruption, and warned that many more files will be exposed. He said the issue is on its way to the public prosecution, adding that a number of issues will be raised. The Assembly last week debated the issue of the OCA, and several lawmakers made corruption allegations against the continental sports organization that has been based in Kuwait since its establishment over 30 years ago.

MPs also raised the issue of the Olympia Mall, where the OCA is located. The lawmakers called on the government to seize the mall because of many violations. The government informed them that the issues related to OCA have been sent to the public prosecution for a probe, and that the finance ministry is revising the contract of Olympia. Adasani also said MPs involved in any graft suspicions should be investigated like government officials.

Separately, the court of appeals yesterday sentenced 14 opposition activists to two-year suspended terms for repeating publicly parts of a controversial speech by former opposition MP Musallam Al-Barrak, for which he was jailed for two years. The court suspended the implementation of the jail term for three years and asked each of the defendants to pay KD 2,000 and maintain good conduct throughout the three years. MPs Jamaan Al-Harbash and Nayef Al-Merdas were not tried because they have parliamentary immunity.

By B Izzak